Mujer llama a la policía por un caballo en su sótano

Oficiales de la comunidad de Inver Grove Heights, en Minneapolis, lograron intervenir exitosamente y el dueño del animal acudió para retirarlo del lugar
Never a dull moment in IGH! Officers were dispatched for a “horse in a basement”. Horse in a basement?? Yeah, right! Much to their surprise, there actually WAS a horse in the basement 😲No horses or officers were hurt in this incident and the horse was safely returned to the corral!
Posted by Inver Grove Heights Police Department on Saturday, February 9, 2019
Una residente de un suburbio de Minneapolis llamó a la policía para reportar a un extraño intruso en su sótano: un caballo.
El sargento de la policía Adam Wiederhoeft dijo que la investigación continúa y que no está claro cómo el animal entró a la casa. El dueño del caballo se presentó para retirarlo del lugar.
Never a dull moment in IGH!
Officers were dispatched for a “horse in a basement”. Horse in a basement?? Yeah, right!
Much to their surprise, there actually WAS a horse in the basement 😲
No horses or officers were hurt in this incident! pic.twitter.com/8jGFYdOw0K
— IGH-Police (@IGHpdMN) February 9, 2019
“¡Ningún caballo ni policías resultaron heridos en este incidente y el caballo fue devuelto de manera segura a la caballeriza!”, publicó la policía en Facebook.
